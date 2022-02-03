Flores says he won't drop suit; fmr. Browns coach accuses team of incentivizing losing
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 3, 2022
