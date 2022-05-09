IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Failures on battlefield don't stop Russia from flexing might at Victory Day parade

  • London mayor encourages all Americans to 'Do London'

    An exercise in soft power: First Lady makes surprise Ukraine trip

    Trump proposed launching missiles into Mexico to destroy drug labs, Esper says

  • Symone Sanders: This should be look at as the criminalization of women

  • Jonathan Chait: For the GOP, the leak became the message

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the Kentucky Derby

  • 'Our rights, our freedoms are on the ballot,' says Michigan official

  • Illinois governor vows to protect reproductive rights in face of SCOTUS opinion leak

  • Pentagon: Ukrainians are still fighting bravely in Mariupol

  • 'Vote, vote like your life depends on it,' House member says after draft leak

  • How the GOP can still blow it in elections

  • EU nations debate Russian oil ban

  • Joe: More Trump means less Republicans being elected in 2022

  • Russia steps up tempo of attacks in Eastern Ukraine

  • 'Unequal' looks at moments of injustice in U.S. history

  • Gov. Newsom urges Democrats to stand up to GOP following SCOTUS leak

  • 'The Republican Party does not care about your life; they care about power'

  • Oath Keeper says leader tried to contact Trump on January 6

  • Steve Rattner: Mortgage rates are rising at the fastest rate in decades

Morning Joe

An exercise in soft power: First Lady makes surprise Ukraine trip

First Lady Jill Biden traveled Sunday into war-torn Ukraine, where she met with her Ukrainian counterpart in a Mother’s Day show of solidarity for women fleeing Russia’s invasion. NBC News' Mike Memoli reports on the first lady's trip and the Morning Joe panel discusses.May 9, 2022

