Finding all separated children may be impossible, feds say

Finding all separated children may be impossible, feds say06:08
The Trump administration said in a court filing that reuniting thousands of migrant children separated from their parents or guardians at the U.S.-Mexico border may not be 'within the realm of the possible.' Jacob Soboroff reports.
Gov. Northam missed an opportunity: Glaude19:30
Trump says he disagrees with intel assessment of Iran08:00
Jill Abramson on the state of the news industry09:20
NAACP head: We continue to call for Northam to step down13:41
Finding all separated children may be impossible, feds say06:08
Mueller report should be made public, says GOP rep.07:55