Finding all separated children may be impossible, feds say

06:08

The Trump administration said in a court filing that reuniting thousands of migrant children separated from their parents or guardians at the U.S.-Mexico border may not be 'within the realm of the possible.' Jacob Soboroff reports.Feb. 4, 2019

