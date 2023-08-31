IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Idalia leaves southeast with mass power outages

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Federal judge rules Giuliani defamed former Georgia election workers

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Trump inflated net worth by more than $2 billion in one year: N.Y. AG

    04:05

  • 'We have a long way ahead,' says Coast Guard commander after Idalia

    04:24

  • FEMA Administrator to tour areas hit hard by Idalia

    06:01

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Ramaswamy is all style, no substance

    09:06

  • Southeast deals with aftermath of Idalia

    04:10

  • 'Breathtaking' scenes from Perry, Florida following Idalia

    02:20

  • Rep. Comer insists he's 'bipartisan' as he flirts with higher office

    04:22

  • Coastal North Carolina still under tropical storm warning from Idalia

    01:30

  • FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over

    06:31

  • Georgia, South Carolina coast should prepare for 3-5 feet storm surge

    02:29

  • 'Storm surge is the issue for us right now,' says Tampa mayor

    04:04

  • 'Minimal damage' in Clearwater, Florida but flooding expected to worsen

    01:42

  • 'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall

    04:19

  • Power outages spread across Tallahassee area as Idalia makes landfall

    01:40

  • Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

    04:15

  • Water takes over roads in Tampa as Idalia approaches

    02:54

  • Mayor warns Idalia will be ‘largest storm to hit the city of Tallahassee’

    04:26

  • Hurricane Idalia to make landfall as a Category 3 storm

    07:38

Morning Joe

Federal judge rules Giuliani defamed former Georgia election workers

08:28

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani defamed former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, and is liable for damages after he failed to comply with discovery obligations in their lawsuit over his baseless claims that they committed fraud during the 2020 election.Aug. 31, 2023

  • Idalia leaves southeast with mass power outages

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Federal judge rules Giuliani defamed former Georgia election workers

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Trump inflated net worth by more than $2 billion in one year: N.Y. AG

    04:05

  • 'We have a long way ahead,' says Coast Guard commander after Idalia

    04:24

  • FEMA Administrator to tour areas hit hard by Idalia

    06:01

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Ramaswamy is all style, no substance

    09:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All