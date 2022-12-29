Federal judge says Trump may have signaled to supporters 'to do something more' than just protest

For the first time a federal judge has cited the house Jan. 6 committee's final report since it was made public last week, ruling Wednesday that then-President Trump's remarks to a crowd on Jan. 6 telling them to "fight like hell" could have signaled to his supporters that he wanted them "to do something more" than just protest. In a court order in the case against Jan. 6 defendant Alexander Sheppard, U.S. District Judge John Bates rejected the argument that Trump had authorized Sheppard's actions at the Capitol, finding instead that Trump's words were not enough to establish such authority.Dec. 29, 2022