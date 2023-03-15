IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Federal investigators examined Trump Media for possible laundering: Guardian

04:03

Federal prosecutors in New York involved in the criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s social media company last year started examining whether it violated money laundering statutes in connection with the acceptance of $8m with suspected Russian ties, according to new Guardian reporting. Hugo Lowell discusses.March 15, 2023

