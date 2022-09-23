IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

FBI 'planted' evidence? Trump has until September 30th to back up claims

06:13

Former President Trump's attorneys have been asked to detail any documents the Justice Department may have falsely claimed to have retrieved from Mar-A-Lago. This comes after Trump's repeated claims that the FBI "planted" evidence in a court of law. Washington Post reporter Perry Stein joins the conversation to break down Judge Dearie’s request and what's ahead in this special master review.Sept. 23, 2022

