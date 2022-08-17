FBI interviews top WH lawyers about missing Trump documents: NYT

Joe: Liz Cheney is right, many in mainstream GOP want to destroy our country05:43
Economist says new Inflation Reduction Act a 'small step' in right direction, not historic07:36
FBI interviews top WH lawyers about missing Trump documents: NYT07:13
After primary loss, Liz Cheney plans her next move01:30
Pence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Committee01:55
Rep. Cheney tells TODAY: Defeating Trump will require a broad, united front09:00
We are making progress on inflation while not killing off the economy: WH08:20
I respect Rep. Cheney 'enormously' for her commitment to democracy: WH Chief of Staff02:35
Joe: The extremism is dangerous nonsense and it isn't working for the GOP06:20
Neal Katyal: Trump has to fear everything he's said to every person now09:46
Inside the Arizona GOP' 'anti-democracy experiment'06:46
Peter Wehner: Rhetoric using political violence often leads to political violence11:43
The U.S. is dealing with a teacher shortage, says education secretary10:36
The NBA announces it will hold no games on Election Day02:51
Trump legal team copied voting machine data in battleground states: WaPo07:08
U.S. should take the 'courageous decisions now' in Ukraine, says Vindman04:21
Liz Cheney fights for her political survival in Wyoming primary08:24
Trump calls for the 'immediate release' of unredacted affidavit00:57
In 2016, Trump promised to enforce laws on classified material03:08
A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles09:01
