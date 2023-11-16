IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘He was shoved’: Reporter details McCarthy allegedly hitting colleague

    06:52

  • Obama's 2012 manager dismisses 'garbage' polls

    12:45

  • Martin Scorsese details the six-year journey of making 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

    08:58
    FBI director has to remind MTG he's 'not part of DHS' during hearing

    06:20
    Why the West should welcome Gaza refugees

    05:51

  • In 2024 matchup, Biden leading Trump in New Hampshire

    10:41

  • 'I question your judgment': Sen. Graham calls for Sen. Tuberville to lift military holds

    08:29

  • Joe: A good day for Biden, a good day for the U.S.

    01:49

  • Police pepper spray pro-Palestinian protestors in D.C.

    02:11

  • Why 'An Enemy of the People' is an allegory from the past that informs the present

    06:26

  • We saw bipartisan support at rally for Israel, says deputy mayor of Jerusalem

    08:07

  • Senator identifies 'Insulin Deserts' in new report calling for lower drug costs

    07:30

  • 'People need to remember why they're here': House GOP member on infighting

    06:05

  • 'Yesterday was another episode of Republicans Gone Wild'

    05:52

  • What to expect from Biden and Xi's meeting

    08:55

  • Joe on stopgap bill fighting: ‘It was all about drama’

    06:10

  • GOP Rep. Comer says House Dem colleague looks like a 'Smurf' in heated exchange

    06:24

  • Stephen Sondheim's last musical is now playing in New York

    05:44

  • North Dakota voters concerned about economy and inflation

    04:36

  • Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem

    08:44

Morning Joe

FBI director has to remind MTG he's 'not part of DHS' during hearing

06:20

During a Wednesday hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray had to remind Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that he doesn't work for the Department of Homeland Security. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

