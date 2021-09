Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts after Pfizer and BioNTech announce they have submitted initial data to the FDA, seeking to use their Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. 'The FDA, you never want to get ahead of their judgement," Dr. Fauci says. "Hopefully, they'll give the OK so we can start vaccinating children, hopefully by the end of October." Sept. 28, 2021