Fauci: Monkeypox should 'absolutely' be taken seriously — here's what you need to know

The World Health Organization has designated the Monkeypox virus as a public health emergency of international concern, with transmission likely through "close skin to skin contact." Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Morning Joe to discuss the global impact of Monkeypox and what you need to know to stay safe. "We've got to focus our efforts on outreach, on getting therapy, on getting vaccines, and getting tested-- but it's something to be taken seriously." July 26, 2022