    'A lie made up by gun manufacturers': House member rips idea AR-15 needed to kill animals

    08:12
    'Everyone should pay attention to this': House member previews first Jan. 6 hearing

    04:17

  • Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns

    08:13

  • McCaskill: McConnell wants something so gun debate isn't front-and-center all the way to November

    08:12

  • 'There is something going on here': What San Francisco's recall means for the city

    08:48

  • Steve Rattner: Washington can do little to bring down rising gas price

    07:27

  • Former CIA agent comes out of retirement to solve a mystery in 'The Spy Who Knew Too Much'

    04:39

  • 'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity

    07:57

  • Capehart: This country doesn't feel safe to a lot of people

    07:17

  • AG Garland to announce team to review law enforcement response in Uvalde

    02:12

  • House member hopes gun violence hearing will help pass 'sensible package' of bills

    06:34

  • GOP can't explain irrational opposition to common sense gun legislation: House member

    07:30

  • Anand Giridharadas: The end of democracy may just be permanent minority rule

    10:17

  • Joe: Ridiculous, unjustifiable for GOP to cite feral pigs, varmints as reason for owning AR-15

    10:22

  • Macron faces backlash after call to not 'humiliate' Russia

    06:52

  • 'Our constituents are demanding us to take action': House member on gun reform

    04:25

  • How 'Top Gun' sequel could help boost military recruitment

    06:18

  • Woodward: Trump will do some things to hold power that are 'frightening' if he takes office again

    10:24

  • Adm. Linda Fagan is the first woman ever to lead the Coast Guard

    07:40

Morning Joe

'A lie made up by gun manufacturers': House member rips idea AR-15 needed to kill animals

08:12

Armed Services Committee members and veterans Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, and Jason Crow, D-Col., join Morning Joe to discuss the House's passing of the Protecting Our Kids Act and the remarks from some GOP leaders that assault weapons are needed to kill animals.June 9, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

