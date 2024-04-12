IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fareed Zakaria: U.S. aid to Ukraine is a matter of life and death
April 12, 202412:12

Morning Joe

Fareed Zakaria: U.S. aid to Ukraine is a matter of life and death

12:12

Host and author Fareed Zakaria joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Age of Revolutions' along with the latest in Israel and Ukraine.April 12, 2024

