Morning Joe

Far Right group takes over local government in Michigan

06:14

Members of a group called Ottawa Impact control the majority of the Board of Commissioners in Ottawa County, Michigan. Politico's David Siders reports on how the group is remaking local government.Feb. 22, 2023

