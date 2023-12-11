IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT

    09:01

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    'A fundamental misreading of Hamas': Money into Gaza had a role in the success of the Oct. 7 attacks

    05:52

  • Twenty hostages have died in Hamas captivity since Oct. 7 attacks

    02:40

  • J Street: Israel’s war conduct not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • University of Pennsylvania President resigns amid criticism of antisemitism testimony

    05:53

  • Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz

    02:36

  • U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

    01:18

  •  Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

    07:43

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • ‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

    07:58

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

    07:06

  • 'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    08:54

  • 'Can’t explain the tactics they’ve employed,' Former Dir. of U.S. Hostage Recovery on Israel’s efforts to free hostages

    03:07

  • 'We are investigating and we will provide answers', says Netanyahu spokesperson on Oct. 7 response time

    16:03

  • Richard Engel: Israeli military escalating campaign against Hamas in Gaza

    11:09

  • 'Hostages are not the priority' Netanyahu faces criticism on stalled negotiations

    04:48

  • 'She kept her optimism': Granddaughter of Israeli woman released by Hamas speaks out

    05:47

  • 'We need our son back': Parents of son held in Gaza call for release of all hostages

    11:13

Morning Joe

'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release

07:14

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen was taken from his Kibbutz Nir Oz home by Hamas, and his father Jonathan Dekel-Chen and stepmother Gillian Kaye are calling on the Israeli government to get the remaining hostages released.Dec. 11, 2023

  • Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT

    09:01

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    'A fundamental misreading of Hamas': Money into Gaza had a role in the success of the Oct. 7 attacks

    05:52

  • Twenty hostages have died in Hamas captivity since Oct. 7 attacks

    02:40

  • J Street: Israel’s war conduct not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All