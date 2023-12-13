IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Family fights for the return of son abducted by Hamas

06:26

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted by Hamas on October 7, and his parents Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg have not heard from their son since. Rachel Goldberg spoke at the UN to mark the 75 years since the Declaration of Human Rights, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 13, 2023

