IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Familiar fast food restaurant votes to unionize in a first for the chain

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    In 'massively dangerous' move, Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

    09:33

  • 'Breaking' director explains why veterans' struggles are personal

    06:32

  • Biden gets fiery in speech, accuses GOP of turning to 'semi-fascism'

    07:02

  • Trump's social media app accused of not making $1.6M in payments

    03:25

  • GOP candidate scrubs extreme abortion views from website

    05:27

  • Rape victims can find 'healing' in having baby, says GOP candidate

    02:52

  • Obama to jump into midterms with fundraiser for Senate Democrats

    00:32

  • Biden's approval now at the highest point in a year

    04:36

  • Judge orders redacted affidavit release Friday; what to expect

    04:48

  • Dangerous rhetoric against FBI has to stop, says House member

    04:41

  • Bill Nye: The effects of climate change are so obvious people will come around

    08:12

  • Student debt relief a 'great step in the right direction,' says NAACP

    05:31

  • He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary

    07:09

  • Steve Rattner: Loan debt announcement raises questions of fairness

    07:07

  • 'I'm 46 and still have this over my head': Debt holders breathe sigh of relief

    06:57

  • Abortion trigger bans set to take effect today in more states

    03:36

  • 'People want to see the fight in us,' says Dem winner of NY House seat

    09:33

  • If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll

    07:42

  • Parents most concerned about school safety, polling shows

    03:56

Morning Joe

Familiar fast food restaurant votes to unionize in a first for the chain

00:55

Workers at a Chipotle restaurant in Michigan have voted to join the Teamsters union in a first for the chain.Aug. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Familiar fast food restaurant votes to unionize in a first for the chain

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    In 'massively dangerous' move, Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

    09:33

  • 'Breaking' director explains why veterans' struggles are personal

    06:32

  • Biden gets fiery in speech, accuses GOP of turning to 'semi-fascism'

    07:02

  • Trump's social media app accused of not making $1.6M in payments

    03:25

  • GOP candidate scrubs extreme abortion views from website

    05:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All