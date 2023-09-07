IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Rattner charts why politics has become more tribal, more partisan

    08:21

  • Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'

    03:33

  • Sen. Warren: 'Biden's doing a great job, just look at what he's delivered.'

    02:25

  • Joe: There's a rot in the GOP and Tommy Tuberville is a perfect example of it

    08:39
  • Now Playing

    Warren: The GOP wants a shutdown because ‘they think it’ll help Trump and other extremists get reelected.’

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

    03:03

  • 'A populist movement is rising in the GOP': Pence urges Americans to vote against Trump's populism

    11:58

  • DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case

    04:02

  • What Trump 2.0 could mean for U.S. influence in the world

    05:25

  • ADL head responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit threats: 'We will be ferocious in fighting hate'

    09:24

  • Christie slams DeSantis for not meeting with Biden while surveying Idalia damage

    03:45

  • Joe: We have to fight back with the truth; more than an election is on the line in 2024

    12:55

  • Gloria Johnson calls out lawmakers who are 'basically owned' by the NRA

    01:11

  • 'Tennessee Three' member announces Senate bid, dismisses Blackburn's 'false claims'

    08:31

  • Most Republican voters don't think Trump charges should disqualify him, poll shows

    02:32

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit

    06:29

  • Ramaswamy pressed on the value of political experience

    07:42

  • How Jimmy Buffett created a genre, lifestyle and walked away with credibility

    06:36

  • How Bill Richardson carved a distinct niche

    05:18

  • 'The Last Politician' goes inside Biden's White House

    03:02

Morning Joe

Warren: The GOP wants a shutdown because ‘they think it’ll help Trump and other extremists get reelected.’

02:26

Senator Elizabeth Warren joins Morning Joe to discuss the potential government shutdown at the end of the month, highlighting the Senate's bipartisan efforts to pass necessary bills. She criticizes extremist Republicans in the House who, she believes, are willing to harm the economy and American citizens for political gain.Sept. 7, 2023

  • Steve Rattner charts why politics has become more tribal, more partisan

    08:21

  • Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'

    03:33

  • Sen. Warren: 'Biden's doing a great job, just look at what he's delivered.'

    02:25

  • Joe: There's a rot in the GOP and Tommy Tuberville is a perfect example of it

    08:39
  • Now Playing

    Warren: The GOP wants a shutdown because ‘they think it’ll help Trump and other extremists get reelected.’

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All