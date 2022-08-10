IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump can release the warrant; He should release the warrant

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    How election-denying candidates pose a threat to democracy

    08:11

  • Midterm contests take shape after key primaries

    09:43

  • Most Latino voters say despite beliefs, banning abortion is wrong, polling shows

    04:16

  • Charlie Sykes: From McCarthy on down, GOP trying to delegitimize the investigation

    06:07

  • Airlines need to meet the obligations of their customers, says transportation secretary

    08:19

  • Joe: This guy is driving Republicans over the cliff, when will they ever learn?

    07:27

  • Competing Trump, Pence-endorsed candidates on ballot in Wisconsin

    07:12

  • Does Mar-a-Lago mark the first of other searches to come?

    06:13

  • "It’s not just about me; this is about democracy": State attorney suspended by DeSantis

    04:44

  • 'We're following all leads': Jan. 6 member on Alex Jones' texts turned over to committee

    06:24

  • Speaker Pelosi: China's president shouldn't control schedules of Congress members

    12:16

  • Search 'unprecedented' but 'all legal, all lawful' and it's 'not a raid': Former U.S. attorney

    07:30

  • Joe: This morning, we are reminded again in America no man is above the law

    05:48

  • The GOP's move to the extreme right goes back decades: Dana Milbank

    11:54

  • Can higher education help bridge the political divide?

    10:40

  • Paul Manafort doesn't apologize in first in-depth interview since prison

    05:57

  • Indiana lawmaker signals alarm on impact of new abortion law

    05:25

  • Joe: It enrages me when people love the U.S. if their party, person is in power

    05:54

Morning Joe

Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea

08:31

A series of powerful explosions rocked an airbase in the Russia-controlled Crimea region. Adm. James Stavridis and Michael Weiss discuss.Aug. 10, 2022

  • Joe: Trump can release the warrant; He should release the warrant

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    How election-denying candidates pose a threat to democracy

    08:11

  • Midterm contests take shape after key primaries

    09:43

  • Most Latino voters say despite beliefs, banning abortion is wrong, polling shows

    04:16

  • Charlie Sykes: From McCarthy on down, GOP trying to delegitimize the investigation

    06:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All