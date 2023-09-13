IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: This impeachment inquiry is going to help Democrats politically

    12:56
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive look at Fulton County jail where Trump was booked

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy's announcement contrasts with his 2019 criticisms of Pelosi

    02:44

  • Charlie Sykes: McCarthy will be remembered as one of the weakest speakers we’ve ever had

    02:12

  • 'An inquiry in search of an impeachable offense'

    03:14

  • Anne Applebaum: What Russia got by scaring Elon Musk

    11:07

  • #TakeItDown raises awareness around online child exploitation

    12:54

  • Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

    07:19

  • Chris Christie: If you want law and order in this country, it has to apply to everyone

    09:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: Crime in the U.S. is not just a big-city issue

    06:40

  • 'I can't let it go again': Mika pushes back against abortion claims

    04:08

  • Major drop in support for Trump in Iowa, new polling shows

    03:47

  • Speaker McCarthy will endorse Biden impeachment inquiry: Report

    07:36

  • Sen. Coons: We are safer at home, but we have real challenges abroad

    08:01

  • Walter Isaacson: Elon Musk has been volatile his whole life

    13:20

  • 'I mourn the America we lost in that moment': Author looks back at 9/11

    06:48

  • Why hasn't Trump put his name on his post-presidential office?

    02:45

  • How September 11 changed the National Guard

    05:40

  • Homeland Security secretary: Threats to the homeland have evolved significantly in 20 years

    06:04

  • Rev. Al: Kamala Harris should not be underestimated

    11:43

Morning Joe

Exclusive look at Fulton County jail where Trump was booked

04:53

NBC News' Blayne Alexander got an exclusive look at the Fulton County jail where Donald Trump was booked and had a mug shot taken.Sept. 13, 2023

  • Joe: This impeachment inquiry is going to help Democrats politically

    12:56
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive look at Fulton County jail where Trump was booked

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy's announcement contrasts with his 2019 criticisms of Pelosi

    02:44

  • Charlie Sykes: McCarthy will be remembered as one of the weakest speakers we’ve ever had

    02:12

  • 'An inquiry in search of an impeachable offense'

    03:14

  • Anne Applebaum: What Russia got by scaring Elon Musk

    11:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All