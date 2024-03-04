Ex-Trump CFO to plead guilty to perjury in civil fraud trial

'He looks lost': Trump has gaffe-filled weekend on the campaign trail07:16
Will Nikki Haley consider not endorsing Trump if he wins the nomination?08:23
'A book about grief, friendship': Sloane Crosley deals with personal loss in new memoir06:12
Why Biden is still the Democrats' best bet in November06:39
- Now Playing
Ex-Trump CFO to plead guilty to perjury in civil fraud trial00:41
- UP NEXT
David Ignatius: Food convoy carnage shows what's wrong in Gaza09:18
How private talks and chance meetings shape Biden's thinking05:30
Voters more upbeat on economy but Biden not getting much benefit: poll06:15
Judge makes no decision on Trump classified docs trial date03:11
Trump takes credit for legislation signed by Obama02:33
Carlos Lozada: What I learned from reading 887 pages of plans for a second Trump term06:35
National Urban League report looks at the Civil Right Act 60 years later06:14
Anand Giridharadas: America is a country built of the world, from the world, from every part of the world07:23
Florida's surgeon general 'playing with fire' regarding measles, says doctor04:59
'Election fodder for Donald Trump': House member slams Hunter Biden deposition11:06
Steve Rattner: Why Independent voters are on the rise08:15
First images of Navalny's casket inside the church02:36
‘He can’t complete a sentence’: Joe slams Trump's latest insults05:10
Joe: Democrats need to run straight into the issue of border security03:41
Thousands of mourners gather as Alexei Navalny funeral begins in Moscow06:03
'He looks lost': Trump has gaffe-filled weekend on the campaign trail07:16
Will Nikki Haley consider not endorsing Trump if he wins the nomination?08:23
'A book about grief, friendship': Sloane Crosley deals with personal loss in new memoir06:12
Why Biden is still the Democrats' best bet in November06:39
- Now Playing
Ex-Trump CFO to plead guilty to perjury in civil fraud trial00:41
- UP NEXT
David Ignatius: Food convoy carnage shows what's wrong in Gaza09:18
Play All