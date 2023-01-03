Ex-Capitol Police Chief: I've never seen a protest turn that violent that quickly

- UP NEXT
Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game11:41
'A world class individual': Former Bills player on Damar Hamlin03:21
Joe: McCarthy should call the bluff of dissenting Republicans06:25
The secrets behind one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history07:37
'If you lie, you're out': New York voters weigh in on George Santos04:46
Nine more House Republicans express concerns with McCarthy's speakership bid03:15
How Elise Stefanik went from Trump critic to MAGA loyalist05:52
Dr. Gottlieb: China could have successive waves of infection now06:23
Joe: Ginni Thomas doesn't regret sending texts; she regrets they were printed08:24
Mika: Barbara Walters was a woman way ahead of her time02:00
Ex-Capitol police chief blames government agencies for failed Jan. 6 response06:53
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after incident00:35
Joe: Let's hope our political leaders can move forward this year and cooperate08:00
Journalism on the front lines in Ukraine05:21
Women were on the front lines of fight for freedom, democracy in 202207:29
Illinois county to proceed with end of cash bail05:18
'This is just incredible': New revelations from deposition transcripts release11:10
Eric Adams: There has never been an NYC mayor doing more in prevention area like I am12:03
Southwest to resume normal operations Friday03:07
Fmr. Trump aide tried to stop Trump's 'injecting bleach' briefing, Jan. 6 transcripts show10:21
- UP NEXT
Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game11:41
'A world class individual': Former Bills player on Damar Hamlin03:21
Joe: McCarthy should call the bluff of dissenting Republicans06:25
The secrets behind one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history07:37
'If you lie, you're out': New York voters weigh in on George Santos04:46
Nine more House Republicans express concerns with McCarthy's speakership bid03:15
Play All