Ewan McGregor on 'one of the roles of a lifetime' in 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Actor Ewan McGregor joins Morning Joe to discuss the new Paramount+ mini-series 'A Gentleman in Moscow', based on Amor Towles’ 2016 NYT bestselling book. Towles is a co-executive producer of the show, and he joins along with showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone.March 12, 2024