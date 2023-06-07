IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Everyone in the golf world caught off guard by merger, says writer

07:36

The PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announced a merger Tuesday in a stunning end to their bitter rivalry on the fairways. GolfChannel.com's Rex Hoggard and Andrew Ross Sorkin join Morning Joe to discuss.June 7, 2023

