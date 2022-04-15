IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Eugene Robinson: How does a traffic stop escalate to a shooting?

06:09

The family of Patrick Lyoya is calling for justice after the 26-year-old was fatally shot in the head by a white police officer after a chaotic traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 15, 2022

    06:09

