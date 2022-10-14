IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Jan. 6 question from doubting House GOP asked and answered

    07:51

  • 'As strong of a rebuke as you can imagine': SCOTUS rejects Trump request

    08:15

  • Biden ties Republicans to future inflation

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Eugene Robinson: George Wallace could be more subtle than Tuberville

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth

    09:35

  • 'Evidence is clear' Trump worked to overturn democracy: Former Bush deputy AG

    11:15

  • Ron Johnson draws laughter from Wisconsin debate audience

    01:47

  • What does a society do when democracy produces bad outcomes?

    06:35

  • Trump's refusal to accept workings of democracy at heart of crisis: Rep. Raskin

    05:56

  • Rep. Scalise caught in lie about Speaker Pelosi on January 6

    12:51

  • Employee says Trump ordered boxes of docs moved from Mar-a-Lago after FBI subpoena

    08:06

  • 'When Women Lead' looks at the careers of female executives

    03:56

  • Senator criticizes GOP candidate: Laxalt is 'an election denier'

    05:54

  • Daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal praises jury's 'hard-hitting message'

    05:01

  • The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator

    10:57

  • Inflation rose 8.2 percent in September

    05:15

  • Sandy Hook mother: Jury sent a very strong message to Jones and his followers

    09:24

  • Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney

    04:24

  • George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case

    08:23

  • Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict

    11:18

Morning Joe

Eugene Robinson: George Wallace could be more subtle than Tuberville

03:42

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Al., during a recent rally in Nevada for former President Trump said Democrats are in favor of 'reparations' because they are 'pro-crime.' Eugene Robinson weighs in on Tuberville's remarks after 'The Daily Show' reacted to them, and says notorious former Alabama Gov. George Wallace could be more subtle than Sen. Tuberville.Oct. 14, 2022

  • The Jan. 6 question from doubting House GOP asked and answered

    07:51

  • 'As strong of a rebuke as you can imagine': SCOTUS rejects Trump request

    08:15

  • Biden ties Republicans to future inflation

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Eugene Robinson: George Wallace could be more subtle than Tuberville

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth

    09:35

  • 'Evidence is clear' Trump worked to overturn democracy: Former Bush deputy AG

    11:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All