Morning Joe

Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict

04:22

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports from the Israel-Gaza border on the growing concerns of a potential multi-front war. Israel has stated its readiness to handle conflicts in both the South and North but is working to avoid such a scenario. As civilians evacuate and airstrikes continue, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, leaving many Palestinians with nowhere to go.Oct. 16, 2023

