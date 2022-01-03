Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward
11:35
Share this -
copied
New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins Morning Joe to discuss his first week on the job, which included a call to 911 over a fight. Mayor Adams discusses boosting subway safety and why he plans to keep schools open.Jan. 3, 2022
Now Playing
Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward
11:35
UP NEXT
A 2021 Thank You to the Morning Joe crew
01:27
'Raise a Fist, Take a Knee' looks at race and the 'illusion of progress' in sports
08:54
Education Secretary: Students deserve the opportunity to be in the classroom
05:16
Nurse and flight attendant unions push back on new CDC guidelines
08:07
Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist