IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly

    10:05

  • Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy

    07:38

  • Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it

    07:35

  • Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it

    09:32

  • Jewel performs 'No More Tears' live in studio

    04:03

  • Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

    09:00

  • Singer/songwriter Jewel raises awareness around mental health

    04:53

  • Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

    05:53

  • Wyclef Jean and Jewel perform 'Redemption Song'

    03:26

  • Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers 

    02:29

  • Joe: You can't overstate how historic last night's win was

    03:02

  • Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues

    10:53

  • Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

    02:02

  • Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

    03:08

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate

    07:27

  • Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms

    10:32

  • Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

    05:58

  • James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging

    05:30

Morning Joe

Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it

08:13

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections and how the reality vs. perception of crime in the city. Republicans, in part, ran on crime in the midterms and Mayor Adams says gun violence in the city has decreased over the past year.Nov. 10, 2022

  • Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly

    10:05

  • Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy

    07:38

  • Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it

    07:35

  • Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it

    09:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All