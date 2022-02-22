Engel: The Ukrainian govt has not been committing genocide — but wars can be launched by lies

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Engel: The Ukrainian govt has not been committing genocide — but wars can be launched by lies02:33
Engel: The Ukrainian govt has not been committing genocide — but wars can be launched by lies02:33
NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies his campaign against Ukraine. Feb. 22, 2022
