  • Joe: A return to normalcy for the State of the Union address

  • Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities

    Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault

    Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically

  • Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.

  • 'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation

  • Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill

  • 'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car

  • Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan

  • Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'

  • 'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees

  • Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family

  • Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.

  • 'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin

  • '40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital

  • Richard Haass: The invasion is going much worse than Putin could have imagined

  • With State of the Union speech, Biden has chance to rally the world

  • McFaul: When dictators hold on for too long, they overreach

  • U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

  • More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise

Morning Joe

Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault

NBC News' Richard Engel describes the scene in Kyiv, saying the residents are preparing for a possible ground assault from Russian forces. Engel also says air strikes are getting closer to the city, and one hospital is removing cancer patients now ahead of the city possibly being sealed.March 3, 2022

