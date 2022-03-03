Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault
03:21
NBC News' Richard Engel describes the scene in Kyiv, saying the residents are preparing for a possible ground assault from Russian forces. Engel also says air strikes are getting closer to the city, and one hospital is removing cancer patients now ahead of the city possibly being sealed.March 3, 2022
