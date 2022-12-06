IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom “Cheers,” the “Look Who’s Talking” films and other roles, has died of cancer, her family said in a statement Monday. She was 71.Dec. 6, 2022

    Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

