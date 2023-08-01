Embracing Change at Any Age: Lessons from the Forbes 2023 50 Over 50 US List

Mika Brzezinski, Forbes Editor Maggie McGrath and 30/50 Summit Vice Chair Huma Abedin, join Morning Joe to reveal this year's exceptional 50 Over 50 honorees, representing diverse industries and inspiring generations to pursue their dreams without limitations. With pioneers like astronaut Peggy Whitson, R&B icon Patti Labelle, and actress Jamie Lee Curtis, this year's list demonstrates the power of embracing new opportunities throughout life.Aug. 1, 2023