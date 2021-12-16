IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech
Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech11:50
The Morning Joe panel continues a discussion on Time's naming of Tesla's Elon Musk as its Person of the Year and the impact big tech is having on contemporary culture.Dec. 16, 2021
