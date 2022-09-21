Elise Jordan: DeSantis' migrant flights are just 'so damn wasteful'

Migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, under a new program by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued DeSantis, a Republican, and other state officials Tuesday, alleging they were victims of fraud for political purposes. Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis this week kept the White House, Delaware and media guessing on migrant flight plans. The Morning Joe panel discusses this act from DeSantis and why it's wasteful and not conservative.Sept. 21, 2022