Morning Joe

El Paso is and always has been safe, says congresswoman

12:17

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, refutes the president's claim that her town of El Paso was violent prior to a border fence.Feb. 7, 2019

  • Dems set to make 'extensive' probe into Trump finances

    14:15

  • Senator knocks Trump's ISIS claims, says POTUS in fantasy world

    13:28

  • Texas representative wants Trump to 'correct the record'

    12:17

  • 'I reacted as a father': Parkland dad on gun hearing

    13:28

  • Mother Nature will be on the ballot in 2020: Friedman

    14:15

  • Fairfax preps for legal battle, but should he step down?

    18:37

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All