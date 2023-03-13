Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment

Joe: Mike Pence wants to have it both ways on Trump09:16
Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems09:29
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday01:16
- Now Playing
Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment04:33
- UP NEXT
Olena Zelenska: Ukraine is waiting patiently for help11:49
Gov. DeSantis highlights culture war agenda in Iowa speeches04:30
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture Oscar03:07
Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats07:27
Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member07:40
Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges05:11
Why you'll be seeing DeSantis' face in Democratic ads04:19
Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government07:11
White supremacist propaganda incidents at a record high in 2022: Report05:06
Why Rep. Jim Jordan facing criticisms from some on the right03:17
Sen. Brown: East Palestine residents want to return to the lives they had08:01
Ukrainian first lady: More than 7 million women and children displaced abroad07:59
Trump has highest favorability in new Iowa polling, but DeSantis right behind him06:28
Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely08:47
U.S. is taking care of immediate needs in Ukraine, says USAF European commander05:42
How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together05:51
Joe: Mike Pence wants to have it both ways on Trump09:16
Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems09:29
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday01:16
- Now Playing
Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment04:33
- UP NEXT
Olena Zelenska: Ukraine is waiting patiently for help11:49
Gov. DeSantis highlights culture war agenda in Iowa speeches04:30
Play All