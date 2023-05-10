IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    E. Jean Carroll: This is a big win for all women

Morning Joe

E. Jean Carroll: This is a big win for all women

11:53

Writer E. Jean Carroll and attorney Roberta Kaplan join Morning Joe to discuss the verdict in the sexual abuse trial.May 10, 2023

