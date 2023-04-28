Cross-examination heats up in Trump rape trial

A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows10:51
Haley implies Biden won't make it to 86, White House fires back03:37
- Now Playing
Cross-examination heats up in Trump rape trial07:27
- UP NEXT
The Evangelical Movement and its complicated relationship with politics and reality14:17
'Widespread agreement' in NBC poll that American society is racist09:32
Dennis Lehane's new novel looks at the desegregation of Boston's public schools05:03
We have our work cut out for us: Group works to evacuate Americans from Sudan06:18
Global Citizen NOW summit set to kick off Thursday07:42
Sen. Coons: McCarthy's bill would impose cuts that none of us want to support06:03
Trump has sizable lead over DeSantis in GOP primary polling05:08
Steve Rattner: DeSantis has taken on more than he can bite off with Disney07:51
Senators encourage Supreme Court to create a code of conduct11:17
Voters who don’t want Biden or Trump to run still break for Biden: poll07:28
Disney can bring their 'billions of dollars' and jobs to S.C., says Nikki Haley05:05
'Funny, sexy and provocative': Lorraine Hansberry's 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window' opens on Broadway08:13
What a 'dark and scary story' from 100 years ago has to say about the present05:02
Rev. Al: Harry Belafonte changed culture and politics at the same time05:45
Gov. Whitmer: The Biden WH focused on solving problems, not culture wars07:33
Deep divisions inside Israel on its 75th anniversary04:51
OMB director: Let's not play politics with the country's full faith and credit04:51
A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows10:51
Haley implies Biden won't make it to 86, White House fires back03:37
- Now Playing
Cross-examination heats up in Trump rape trial07:27
- UP NEXT
The Evangelical Movement and its complicated relationship with politics and reality14:17
'Widespread agreement' in NBC poll that American society is racist09:32
Dennis Lehane's new novel looks at the desegregation of Boston's public schools05:03
Play All