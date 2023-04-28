IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Cross-examination heats up in Trump rape trial

07:27

E. Jean Carroll, a columnist, appeared in court Thursday to present her civil battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. During the trial, Carroll recounted her experience with Trump in a New York department store in front of the jury. Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, cross-examined Carroll, questioning her decision not to report the alleged rape at the time, seek help from others in the store or scream during the purported attack.  The Morning Joe Panel discuss.April 28, 2023

