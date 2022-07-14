IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Dutch defense minister: 'We have to make sure that Putin’s aggression is not rewarded'

06:01

After meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Netherlands' Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren joins Morning Joe to discuss the ties between the United States and the Netherlands, and how necessary it is for the world to support Ukraine as it defends against Russian aggression. July 14, 2022

