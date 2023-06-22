IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: We were warned this GOP House majority would be reckless

    08:40

  • House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico

    07:59

  • DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo

    03:17

  • Section of I-95 in Philly shut down after collapse is set to reopen

    04:22

  • Sen. Durbin calls for code of ethics for the Supreme Court

    06:33

  • Minnesota is continuing to expand freedoms, says governor

    05:57

  • 'A love letter to musical theater': Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad return to Broadway

    07:34

  • Former FBI analyst gets four years in prison for taking classified docs

    03:39

  • 'I don't get it': Senator surprised by Durham's committee testimony

    07:42

  • Sen. Schumer: Look at what Democrats accomplished when we controlled Congress

    10:22
  • Now Playing

    Durham claims to be unaware of key Russia probe details

    07:38
  • UP NEXT

    'China's Corporate Spy War' highlights battle over intellectual property

    04:06

  • Global Citizen's Power Our Planet event is set for Paris

    03:55

  • Neal Katyal: Trump has acted with the most gross disregard for our national security

    08:17

  • NBA star Chris Paul on life lessons from his grandfather

    05:21

  • House Democrats demand answers from committee on George Santos

    08:20

  • ‘March to the Majority’ looks at GOP revolution of 1994

    10:44

  • Underwater noises heard in search for submersible

    03:57

  • Trump shows cluelessness on policy when talking about drug crimes proposal

    04:52

  • All smoke, no fire and a lot of McCarthyism as Republicans vow to keep investigating Hunter Biden

    12:46

Morning Joe

Durham claims to be unaware of key Russia probe details

07:38

House Democrats grilled former special counsel John Durham on Wednesday about his lengthy report that criticized the FBI for its investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia during the 2016 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses key takeaways from the testimony.June 22, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: We were warned this GOP House majority would be reckless

    08:40

  • House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico

    07:59

  • DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo

    03:17

  • Section of I-95 in Philly shut down after collapse is set to reopen

    04:22

  • Sen. Durbin calls for code of ethics for the Supreme Court

    06:33

  • Minnesota is continuing to expand freedoms, says governor

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All