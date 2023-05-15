IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Drop in migrant border crossings after Title 42 causes anxiety at shelters

Since Title 42 was lifted on Thursday, the number of migrants crossing the United States’ southern border has dropped dramatically. NBC News' George Solis reports from El Paso, Texas.May 15, 2023

