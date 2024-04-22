IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Driver narrowly escapes fiery car with help from Good Samaritans
April 22, 202401:01

Morning Joe

Driver narrowly escapes fiery car with help from Good Samaritans

01:01

A group of Good Samaritans saved a driver trapped inside his burning car on the side of a Minnesota highway.April 22, 2024

