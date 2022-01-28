IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron

07:58

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joins Morning Joe discusses current infection rates in the U.S. and why the country could see a longer tail from omicron.Jan. 28, 2022

