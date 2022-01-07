Dr. Sanjay Gupta on living with Covid, building up cognitive reserves
11:39
Dr. Sanjay Gupta joins Morning Joe to discuss living with Covid as an endemic disease and what it means for the planet. Dr. Gupta also discusses his new book 'Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age.'Jan. 7, 2022
