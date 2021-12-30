Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks
10:01
Share this -
copied
Amid an omicron surge and following new CDC guidelines on isolation, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Michael Osterholm, joins Morning Joe to discuss what's immediately ahead for the U.S.Dec. 30, 2021
UP NEXT
Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress
09:07
'You feel the urgency': NYT looks back at the Year in Pictures
08:02
Mike Tirico: John Madden made the color commentator the star of the show
08:03
How John Madden left an impression on sports and culture
05:47
Stacey Abrams: Voting rights isn't a partisan issue; it's about patriotism
09:19
CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious