FLOTUS to headline 'Know Your Value' event next week at the White House

Dr. Jill Biden, the first First Lady to maintain a paid job outside the White House, will join Mika Brzezinski next week for a special "Know Your Value" event. Set in the East Room, the discussion will focus on Dr. Biden's career and her influence on age and gender perceptions in the workforce. For a chance to be featured in our exclusive interview, visit Morning Joe and Know Your Value's social media platforms on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and submit your questions. Jan. 5, 2024