    Dr. Biden: It has been the honor of a lifetime to be first lady

Morning Joe

Dr. Biden: It has been the honor of a lifetime to be first lady

13:20

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sits down with Mika Brzezinski for a wide-ranging discussion on having children vaccinated, comforting Americans regardless of their party affiliation, the challenges of being first lady and her relationship with her students.Dec. 16, 2021

    Dr. Biden: It has been the honor of a lifetime to be first lady

