Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden set to give Georgia voting rights speech; Stacey Abrams won't be in attendance11:06
Now Playing
Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society10:25
UP NEXT
U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis07:05
SCOTUS appears likely to strike down federal, large employer vaccination mandate11:54
How some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past07:32
How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP11:40
Amid omicron surge, schools face challenges in providing safe learning05:53
The shadow of omicron looms in latest jobs numbers05:17
NYC apartment fire kills at least 19, dozens injured03:04
Matt Lewis: Thursday the day Biden became president09:07
David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt07:26
Why the adult bedtime story industry is booming06:37
Dr. Sanjay Gupta on living with Covid, building up cognitive reserves11:39
U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December03:20
Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests expired01:28
U.S. midterms, Russia, culture wars on Top Risks for 202207:51
Joe: Thursday reminded us of Capitol Hill officers' sacrifices and how far House GOP has fallen11:41
How the GOP has become the party of Trump's 'big lie'11:45
The 'false prophets' behind the January 6 attacks08:36
Chicago mayor: City teachers union flexes power at the expense of our children05:00
Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society10:25
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joins Morning Joe how the latest omicron surge is impacting hospital staffs around the country and how omicron is and is not like the flu.Jan. 11, 2022
Biden set to give Georgia voting rights speech; Stacey Abrams won't be in attendance11:06
Now Playing
Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society10:25
UP NEXT
U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis07:05
SCOTUS appears likely to strike down federal, large employer vaccination mandate11:54
How some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past07:32
How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP11:40